When We Got It Wrong
Our government imprisoned 120,000 Japanese-American citizens in Colorado and several other states during World War II. Page 13 in the March issue.
Latest News
-
Mountain Memories
Unusual stories about early life in the isolated Colorado mountain...
- Posted March 2, 2018
-
When We Got It Wrong
Our government imprisoned 120,000 Japanese-American citizens in Colorado and several...
- Posted March 2, 2018
-
Prostate Cancer Drugs
Two new drugs will delay prostate cancer for men who...
- Posted March 2, 2018
-
Wall Street Banks
Congress is considering easing oversight for some of the...
- Posted March 2, 2018
-
Steamboat Springs
She wrote about the 1960s when the ski resort was...
- Posted February 2, 2018
-
Protecting Her Young
The buffalo was determined to defend her offspring alone on...
- Posted February 1, 2018
-
New Mammogram
Women are likely to face a choice of having...
- Posted February 1, 2018
What People Say About Us:
“We’ve advertised with The Voice since 1980, and we’ve had excellent results.”
- Sylvia Mucklow, Travel Agency Owner
- Sylvia Mucklow, Travel Agency Owner
“I had better response from my Voice ads than from any other publication I’ve ever used.”
- Jim Saulnier, Financial Advisor
- Jim Saulnier, Financial Advisor
“After your article came out, our visitor count tripled!”
- Museum Staff Member
- Museum Staff Member
“I read everything in your paper, including the ads.”
- Lela Fitzgerald, Senior Voice Reader
- Lela Fitzgerald, Senior Voice Reader
“My friends and I share every issue.”
- Gretchen Lauber, Senior Voice Reader
- Gretchen Lauber, Senior Voice Reader
“We use the Senior Voice because it reaches our entire service area and the customer base we want. We’ve been with them for several years”
- Bob and Dale Brinker, owners Brinker's Interior Design
- Bob and Dale Brinker, owners Brinker's Interior Design
“We advertised in the Senior Voice because we got results. It’s a popular paper and reaches a lot of people. We were pleased.”
- Carolyn Wade, Real Estate Broker Remax
- Carolyn Wade, Real Estate Broker Remax
“We’ve been longtime advertisers with the Senior Voice, and we like the service from their advertising department.”
- Bill Kusmik, owner, Balance Point Heating and Air Conditioning
- Bill Kusmik, owner, Balance Point Heating and Air Conditioning