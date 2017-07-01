Mountain Memories
The memories of a woman who spent her life in a beautiful place in Colorado. See page 2 of the July issue.
Latest News
Mountain Memories
The memories of a woman who spent her life...
- Posted July 1, 2017
Stories About Estes Park
The first road to Rocky Mountain National Park and other...
- Posted July 1, 2017
Lower Drug Costs?
Not really. Some government officials are working secretly for...
- Posted July 1, 2017
Treatments Denied
How insurance companies are denying and delaying treatments for...
- Posted July 1, 2017
Aspen a Ghost Town?
After reaching a population of 12,000 in the 1890s, it...
- Posted June 3, 2017
Historic Stage Station
It is a National Historic Site and the only Overland...
- Posted June 2, 2017
About Your Hospital Stay
Here’s is what you can do if a hospital wants...
- Posted June 2, 2017
What People Say About Us:
“We’ve advertised with The Voice since 1980, and we’ve had excellent results.”
- Sylvia Mucklow, Travel Agency Owner
“I had better response from my Voice ads than from any other publication I’ve ever used.”
- Jim Saulnier, Financial Advisor
“After your article came out, our visitor count tripled!”
- Museum Staff Member
“I read everything in your paper, including the ads.”
- Lela Fitzgerald, Senior Voice Reader
“My friends and I share every issue.”
- Gretchen Lauber, Senior Voice Reader
“We use the Senior Voice because it reaches our entire service area and the customer base we want. We’ve been with them for several years”
- Bob and Dale Brinker, owners Brinker's Interior Design
“We advertised in the Senior Voice because we got results. It’s a popular paper and reaches a lot of people. We were pleased.”
- Carolyn Wade, Real Estate Broker Remax
“We’ve been longtime advertisers with the Senior Voice, and we like the service from their advertising department.”
- Bill Kusmik, owner, Balance Point Heating and Air Conditioning
