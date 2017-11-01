Drug Companies
They are supplying corrupt doctors and pharmacists with pain killers that are killing thousands of Americans, with the help of politicians. Page 7 of The Voice, November issue.
Latest News
-
Tribute to a Cowboy
Early Greeley resident Charles Jackson described a cowboy named Jesse...
- Posted November 1, 2017
-
Colorado’s Victorian Town
Georgetown has some of the nation’s best examples of Victorian...
- Posted November 1, 2017
-
Drug Companies
They are supplying corrupt doctors and pharmacists with pain killers...
- Posted November 1, 2017
-
High Drug Costs
Some states are starting to control outrageous drug cost increases...
- Posted November 1, 2017
-
A Ghost Town
In 1879 Lulu City was a gold mining camp in...
- Posted October 2, 2017
-
Early Madams
Denver’s red-light district was notorious from the early 1870s,...
- Posted October 2, 2017
-
Medicare Change
Many mature Americans with Obamacare will miss a chance...
- Posted October 2, 2017
What People Say About Us:
“We’ve advertised with The Voice since 1980, and we’ve had excellent results.”
- Sylvia Mucklow, Travel Agency Owner
- Sylvia Mucklow, Travel Agency Owner
“I had better response from my Voice ads than from any other publication I’ve ever used.”
- Jim Saulnier, Financial Advisor
- Jim Saulnier, Financial Advisor
“After your article came out, our visitor count tripled!”
- Museum Staff Member
- Museum Staff Member
“I read everything in your paper, including the ads.”
- Lela Fitzgerald, Senior Voice Reader
- Lela Fitzgerald, Senior Voice Reader
“My friends and I share every issue.”
- Gretchen Lauber, Senior Voice Reader
- Gretchen Lauber, Senior Voice Reader
“We use the Senior Voice because it reaches our entire service area and the customer base we want. We’ve been with them for several years”
- Bob and Dale Brinker, owners Brinker's Interior Design
- Bob and Dale Brinker, owners Brinker's Interior Design
“We advertised in the Senior Voice because we got results. It’s a popular paper and reaches a lot of people. We were pleased.”
- Carolyn Wade, Real Estate Broker Remax
- Carolyn Wade, Real Estate Broker Remax
“We’ve been longtime advertisers with the Senior Voice, and we like the service from their advertising department.”
- Bill Kusmik, owner, Balance Point Heating and Air Conditioning
- Bill Kusmik, owner, Balance Point Heating and Air Conditioning